Banks arranging the financing for the buyout of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc are considering sweetening the long-delayed deal.

Lenders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Corp. and Mizuho may increase either the senior secured note or the leveraged loan denominated in euros by the equivalent of about 500 million pounds ($673 million), while cutting a sterling offering by the same amount, according to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because the information is private.

The change is expected to appeal to investors, due to the greater liquidity in the euro market. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, the private equity giant behind the takeover, declined to comment. Spokespersons for the banks either declined to comment or weren’t immediately available to comment.

The banks underwrote the 6.6 billion pound debt package in August, when the market was much more favorable to borrowers. Since then, however, conditions have deteriorated significantly with a blowout in credit spreads, inflation, rising rates and geopolitical tensions. Earlier this month banks managed to place privately the riskiest part of the debt, but only by taking a 20% hit to their fees. The CD&R acquisition was the largest leveraged buyout of a British company in over a decade.

The banks’ struggles bode ill for other potential transactions targeting famous British companies, such as Boots drugstore chain and Marks & Spencer Group Plc. While lenders typically underwrite to sell quickly and de-risk, there is the ability to hold a financing if it’s deemed necessary. Market volatility saw a spike in junk bond yields before the market all but came to a halt. Last week, high yield funds experienced the worst outflows since 2018.

Timing Dilemma

Morrison’s financing has already seen a number of changes to take account of deteriorating conditions since it was underwritten. After a sale of the junior notes earlier this month, 700 million pounds of the 2.4 billion pounds senior secured notes were expected to be denominated in euros, reducing the sterling senior secured notes to 1.7 billion pounds. The latest changes could see the sterling senior secured notes reduced further, to around 1.2 billion pounds.

The terms of the deal allow banks to raise the interest on the senior secured notes by 25 basis points to 5.5% on March 1, if they choose, the people added.

Ultimately, banks still have 4.4 billion pounds to raise, and the clock is ticking on their ability to use Morrison’s latest audited earnings in their marketing pass. If they don’t brave the market and launch the deal before mid-March, they’ll have to wait until sometime in April, when the audit on the company’s fourth quarter earnings is complete, the people said.

Going now would require braving souring market sentiment over both monetary tightening and Russia’s move on Ukraine. No high-yield bond issuer has managed to sell new bonds since Feb. 10. The cost of insuring against European junk bond defaults briefly hit its highest level since June 2020 on Feb. 24 after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Volatility in credit markets has also spilled over into floating-rate products, as total year-to-date returns on junk-rated loans turned negative.

Opting for delay means they wouldn’t be able to tap the market until April at the earliest, after Morrison releases its audited fourth-quarter earnings, for the period ending Jan. 31, 2022. The risk is that market conditions could be even less favorable by then.

Deal breakdown

The deal is set to be around 3.4 times leveraged through the senior portion and 4.4 times in total.

Five hundred million pounds of junior secured notes have already been privately placed with CPPIB; while 700 million pounds of euro-denominated junior secured notes have been switched to sterling and sold to CPPIB. The deal also includes a one billion pound revolving credit facility.

Here’s the current formulation of the rest of the deal and the possible changes:

Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Bank of America and Mizuho provided initial underwriting and were joined by a further eight banks in September including Santander, Rabobank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, NatWest, Societe Generale and SMBC. HSBC, ING, Lloyds and RBC joined the line up in December.

