(Bloomberg) -- The lead banks backing the financing for the buyout of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC are considering offloading a chunk of the debt package at a steep discount, reworking the deal to make it more palatable to investors ahead of a much-anticipated wider sell-down.

Lenders including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BNP Paribas SA, are in talks with credit funds to pre-place 1.2 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) of senior secured sterling notes, according to people close to the matter who requested anonymity as the discussions are private. Private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s 6.6 billion pound acquisition of the grocer was the largest leveraged buyout of a British company in more than a decade.

The proposal is the latest twist in the long-running saga surrounding financing for the supermarket. The banks underwrote the debt package in August, when the market was much more favorable to borrowers. Since then, however, conditions have deteriorated significantly. In February, banks managed to place privately the riskiest part of the debt -- 1.2 billion pounds of junior secured notes -- to CCPIB, but only by taking a 20% hit to their fees.

Since then, the situation hasn’t improved, with Europe’s high-yield bond market effectively shut since Feb. 10. Sales of fixed-income assets were already struggling due to the prospect of rising interest rates, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has only deepened investor unease. Sterling issuers also have to grapple with lower levels of liquidity in a relatively small market.

The Morrison paper is being shown in the low 90s but some credit funds may need a higher yield than that, the people said. The notes have an interest payment cap of 5.5%.

BNP Paribas declined to comment. CD&R and Goldman Sachs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Europe’s leveraged loan market is receiving borrowers positively, with a number of recent deals tightening pricing during syndication on the back of investor demand. Morrison is expected to generate interest given its established market position in the sector and significant property ownership.

