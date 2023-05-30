(Bloomberg) -- India’s banks were awash with liquidity during the pandemic — now, they’re seeking to hang on to as much of it as they can.

Lenders in the world’s most-populous nation are finding they need increased access to funds to cater for wider usage of around-the-clock real-time cash transfers. At the same time, tighter monetary policy has sucked money out of the financial system.

Two payment modes in particular have led the surge in online transfers. One is the Reserve Bank of India’s Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) that became 24 hours a day in December 2020 and allows customers to instantly transfer cash from one bank account to another. The other is the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), which has a two-hour settlement.

“The concept of excess liquidity is changing as with a such large deposit base of banks, a 500 billion rupee surplus is tantamount to deficit liquidity,” said B. Prasanna, group head for global market sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank Ltd. in Mumbai. “Banks are keeping a liquidity cushion as because of RTGS, NEFT there can be unanticipated demand for cash. This also caused skewness of liquidity among banks.”

The RBI should aim to keep 1 trillion rupees ($12.1 billion) to 1.5 trillion rupees of surplus liquidity available if it wants to ensure there are enough funds in the financial system, Prasanna said.

India’s banks currently have to maintain a cash-reserve ratio at the RBI of 4.5% of their net demand and time liabilities — that is funds available on demand or at a certain maturity date, calculated on a fortnightly basis. They also have to keep a minimum daily level. Any excess cash on top of that is parked in the central bank’s Standing Deposit Facility at the end of the day.

Cash Crunch

Signs of a sustained cash crunch became evident from the middle of April, when a key overnight rate held well above the RBI’s benchmark repurchase rate and even occasionally surpassed the emergency lending rate of 6.75%.

That suggested banks were holding back to lending to one another in order to keep their hands on cash. They instead allowed their funds to be automatically swept into the central bank’s deposit facility at a lower rate at midnight, with more than 1 trillion rupees parked in the SDF window each day during that period.

RBI Pledge

The RBI sought to address the situation, with Governor Shaktikanta Das saying last week policymakers will take steps to ensure adequate liquidity in the banking system, without specifying any target level.

A number of factors have recently emerged that have brought overnight rates back down from their peak, at least temporarily. The RBI paid out dividends to the government, about 2.2 trillion rupees of bonds matured between May 17-20, and speculation has grown that the withdrawal of the nation’s highest value note will leave banks with surplus cash. The interbank call rate was at 6% on Tuesday in afternoon Mumbai trading.

Still the underlying factors suggest the cash crunch is far from over.

“The total liquidity that the system is going to need at any point of time has increased,” said Aditya Bagree, head of trading for India and South Asia at Citigroup Inc. in Mumbai. “If I know a client can dial out money anytime, I need to have that excess liquidity with me, and every bank similarly will keep that excess liquidity. So the neutral liquidity in the system is going to be higher than earlier.”

--With assistance from Divya Patil and Saikat Das.

(Updates to add Tuesday’s interbank rate in 10th paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.