(Bloomberg) -- Banks are boosting their European credit spread forecasts as the prospect of aggressive interest-rate hikes rattles global bond markets.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. joined Citigroup Inc. and Commerzbank AG in raising spread targets after central bank moves last week to control surging inflation triggered a selloff in global bond markets. Goldman now expects euro high-grade bond spreads to reach 160 basis points in the fourth quarter. The bank declined to confirm its previous forecast. Spreads have reached about 120 basis points, according to a Bloomberg index.

Investors are betting that the European Central Bank will raise interest rates by 50 basis points by the end of the year, while the Bank of England came close to a 50 basis-points hike last week. The ECB’s hefty bond-buying program, which has helped hold down corporate borrowing costs since 2016, is set to end within weeks and could heap further pressure on spreads, or the premium to ultra-safe government bonds.

“We expect an additional build-up in risk premium, more so than we had initially envisioned in early January, especially in the euro market, where the policy shock has been the largest,” Goldman Sachs’ strategists led by Lotfi Karoui wrote in a note on Feb. 8. “The prospects of tighter monetary policy and cooling aggregate demand will likely be unsettling for risk appetite.”

Meanwhile, Commerzbank boosted its mid-year expectation for spreads on iBoxx’s euro investment-grade corporate index by 40 basis points to 110 basis points and Citigroup raised its average 2022 target on the benchmark by 20 basis to 80 basis points.

Separately, ABN Amro Bank NV said that the withdrawal of ECB corporate bond purchases could prompt a near-doubling of high-grade spreads to 95 basis points from 55 basis points.

The trajectory of interest rates has unsettled markets, with nearly all bonds in the Bloomberg euro investment-grade index quoted wider this year.

The U.S. is in a similar situation, with Treasury yields climbing as investors brace for painful hikes and the global stock of negative-yielding debt shrinking to its lowest level in more than six years. In just two days last week, almost $3 trillion of bonds made the leap back to positive yields.

The picture is even bleaker for the riskiest corporate debt, with Goldman Sachs lifting its euro high-yield spread target to 450 basis points by year end, from a current level of 424 basis points.

“The ECB has clearly added more uncertainty to an already frail market for credit,” ABN Amro strategists led by Shanawaz Bhimji said.

