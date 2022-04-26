(Bloomberg) -- The banks underwriting the jumbo financing funding Twitter’s acquisition by Elon Musk have extended the period they will commit to backing the $44 billion buyout by six months.

The commitment to provide a $13 billion debt package -- if the acquisition goes through -- will now last through April 25, 2023, according to a disclosure filed on Tuesday. It was originally scheduled to terminate on October 20.

The lenders committing to the package include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc, MUFG Bank Ltd., BNP Paribas SA, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Societe Generale SA.

