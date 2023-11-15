(Bloomberg) -- Investment banks and private lending firms are working on plans to provide as much as €3 billion ($3.3 billion) of debt to back a potential buyout of German metering company Techem GmbH, people with knowledge of the matter said.

A consortium led by Partners Group is exploring a sale of Techem, in a deal that could value the business at as much as €8 billion including debt. Both banks and private credit firms have started working on separate potential financing plans for Techem, said the people, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly as the matter is private.

Spokespeople for Partners and Techem declined to comment.

Techem Owners Work With Goldman, Morgan Stanley and UBS on Sale

The potential deal marks the latest high-profile leveraged buyout to catch the eye of both private credit funds and bank underwriters. Debt financings for potential buyouts are now routinely shown to both sets of lenders, as publicly-traded debt markets remain fragile as they come to terms with higher interest rates amid fears of an economic slowdown.

Other recent dual-tracked processes in Europe include Rosen Group and Adevinta ASA.

Read more: Blackstone, Permira Target Private Credit for Adevinta LBO (1)

Founded in 1952 and based on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Techem makes equipment to measure water and electricity consumption and monitor heating and cooling. It provides its services to real estate operators and private home owners in more than 20 countries.

