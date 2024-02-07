(Bloomberg) -- Private credit lenders and investment banks are in talks to provide funding for the acquisition of a portion of the media rights for Germany’s top football league, people with knowledge of the matter said.

DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga GmbH, German professional football’s governing body, is seeking bids of up to €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for a stake of as much as 8% in a subsidiary that houses the Bundesliga broadcasting rights.

Private credit firms and banks are in early-stage discussions with the bidders to provide debt to support the prospective buyouts, the people said, who weren’t authorised to speak publicly.

Spokespeople for Blackstone, CVC and DFL Deutsche Fussball Liga declined to comment.

Football financing has become a major focus of private equity and credit funds alike.

Ares Management Corp. in September provided £500 million ($612 million) of subordinated debt to Chelsea FC. A year earlier, FC Barcelona agreed to sell a share of its televised league match rights to Sixth Street Partners LLC.

CVC Capital Partners itself has utilized both the private credit and traditional markets for its football investments. The private equity firm backed its investment in Spanish football league LaLiga with €850 million in high-yield bonds in 2022. But a couple of months later it turned to HPS Investment Partners for around €500 million in debt to help fund its investment in French professional football.

