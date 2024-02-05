(Bloomberg) -- Some of the banks backing KKR & Co.’s purchase of Telecom Italia SpA’s land line network with a €10 billion ($10.7 billion) infrastructure financing are looking to syndicate the deal this month.

The financing was underwritten at the end of last year by 10 or more banks including BNP Paribas SA, Credit Agricole SA and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to people familiar with the matter, who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity.

Some of the banks are now set to sell on the debt to buyers including infrastructure funds, the people said. Other lenders, including JPMorgan, are happy to hold the financing, according to one of the people. The infrastructure funds could buy chunks of the debt worth as much as €200 million to €300 million, another person said.

Italy cleared the blockbuster €22 billion sale of Telecom Italia’s grid to KKR in January, after the government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni opted against using its so-called Golden Power provision, which allows it to block or impose strong conditions on deals involving strategic assets.

The deal is expected to close this summer, and is a key step toward Telecom Italia’s drive to slash its roughly €30 billion in debt. The company has said that the sale will allow it to reduce its debt by €14 billion.

That will happen thanks to cash coming in from the transaction, but also via a liability management exchange which will see the remaining business — consisting of TIM Brazil, TIM Consumer and TIM Enterprise — whittle down debt by as much as €8.5 billion. The debt exchange will include bonds in euros and dollars due in 2026 and will be carried out before the closing of the KKR transaction.

US private equity firm KKR last year made a binding offer that valued the grid at about €22 billion, including some earn-outs, with Italy’s Finance Ministry taking up to a 20% stake in the grid unit in order to retain oversight.

Spokespeople for BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and JPMorgan declined to comment. Representatives for Telecom Italia and KKR declined to comment.

--With assistance from Francesca Veronesi and Daniele Lepido.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.