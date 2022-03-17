(Bloomberg) -- Going into 2022, leveraged loans looked like an easy sell on Wall Street. With the Federal Reserve poised to raise rates, the pitch went, demand for the floating-rate debt could only get stronger.

Yet banks this week have slammed the brakes on even a relatively safe loan sale, as the Fed starts to hike rates and the war in Ukraine boosts inflation worries. Now there’s growing risk that banks will struggle to offload the billions of dollars of riskier transactions they have left to sell.

Prices on leveraged loans have been falling for weeks, but managed to rise about a half cent on the dollar, or half a point, on Wednesday.

“It’s hard to price risk when the market is moving up or down half a point every day,” said Lauren Basmadjian, head of U.S. loans and structured credit at Carlyle Group Inc., who said investors are now reluctant to submit orders for deals until the very last day of the sales process.

Banks led by Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday were stuck with $1.7 billion of loans for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s acquisition of Blue Prism Group Plc. It’s the fourth loan to be pulled in the U.S. this year, and the largest. It’s also one of the least risky: the loan is rated Ba2, just two steps below investment grade, a relatively high level for this market, signaling that others could be even harder to sell.

Demand to buy leveraged loans has faded fast. Prices reached 95.88 cents on the dollar on average on Tuesday after trading above 99 cents in January, according to the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan index data. Only 1.2% of loans traded above face value, a 17-month low, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. report this week. In late January, more than 45% did.

With so many loans trading so cheaply, it’s hard to find as many investors willing to buy new debt at face value. Avis Budget Group had to sell loans at 97 cents on the dollar on Tuesday, and other companies will likely have to similarly discount prices.

Money managers that buy leveraged loans and bundle them into securities known as collateralized loan obligations have grown less interested in buying the debt recently. Their own funding costs have risen, especially for the higher-rated securities they sell, making it harder to put together deals. And U.S. leveraged loan funds could be in store for their first weekly outflow in more than three months as demand for risky assets wilts and prices of the debt falls.

Banks are often left holding on to buyout debt when markets weaken and economic growth slows. And in this case, the pain could be comparatively mild. Deutsche Bank estimates there are about $40 billion of upcoming leveraged loans in the U.S. that banks are on the hook to fund, and earlier this month Bloomberg estimated the European pipeline at around $37 billion.

Both figures include at least some debt from the leveraged buyout of Citrix Systems Inc., an acquisition that as of the end of January was due to close midyear. If banks can’t syndicate the debt they’ve committed to finance before LBO deals close, as was the case with SS&C, they have to fund the deals themselves, which can eat into fees and even bring losses.

In the financial crisis, the backlog of loans to sell was at one point estimated by CreditSights at some $237 billion. Post-crisis financial regulations have made it harder for banks to take outsized risk.

Even with recent market weakness, some companies are still trying to borrow. Bulk storage product maker Tank Holding Corp. is looking to get a $1.7 billion unitranche loan, its second effort to get the financing. That transaction launched on Tuesday. Investors that buy larger pieces of the loan will pay lower prices, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

Eight companies including Wells Fargo & Co. are lining up to sell investment-grade bonds in the U.S. on Thursday after a much-anticipated Federal Reserve rate hike on Wednesday.

Tesla delayed a more than $1 billion offering of bonds backed by leases on its electric vehicles, the third issuer in the past week to halt a sale amid market turbulence, according to people with knowledge of the matter

U.S. credit spreads are likely to be considerably wider at yearend than levels reached this week because of Fed aggressiveness in fighting inflation, though the likely timing of the increase may not come before the fourth quarter, according to Hans Mikkelsen, global head of credit strategy at Wells Fargo in a note

EMEA

Lenders Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG are among the issuers offering new debt on Thursday. Marketwide volume will reach at least 25.6 billion euros ($28.3 billion) for the week.

Russia’s Finance Ministry said that it has paid the interest on its dollar bonds to its correspondent bank, giving incremental details on a payment that has come to exemplify how the nation plans to handle its future relations with creditors

Russian social network operator VK Co. Ltd. said Thursday it’s working on a proposal to bondholders to address potential repayment on its convertible notes

The head of the investment banking at Pareto Securities AB expects another busy year for high-yield bond sales in the Nordic region even though borrowing costs have risen on the back of the war in Ukraine

Asia

Asia dollar credit headed for its biggest two-day rally since 2020 after the Federal Reserve took an upbeat view of the U.S. economy and China pledged to stabilize battered financial markets. Yield premiums on investment-grade Asian notes in the U.S. currency tightened about 4-10 basis points, according to credit traders after the Fed moved to begin tackling strong inflation with an interest rate rise.

Yield premiums on Asian investment-grade dollar bonds may not have reached their widest yet in the first half given the Fed’s hawkish tilt to tackling high inflation, according to ANZ credit strategists

