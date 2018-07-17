(Bloomberg) -- A U.K. financial-industry panel hastened the demise of Libor with proposals to help debt markets replace the scandal-plagued benchmark.

The group, which brings together executives from firms including Barclays Plc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and BlackRock Inc., laid out the case for new reference rates that the industry needs for fixed-term loans and companies need to issue bonds with set maturities. The proposal complements the group’s decision last year to replace Libor with the Sterling Overnight Index Average, or Sonia, which is produced by the Bank of England.

The proposals published on Tuesday are intended to help generate benchmarks of longer maturities from Sonia, which is an overnight rate. Libor rates are produced at maturities such as a week, six months and a year. The working group said the new term rates could be available in the second half of next year.

The clock is ticking on Libor, with regulators pushing banks, insurers and asset managers to abandon the benchmark by the end of 2021. The bulk of the market tied to Libor -- most interest-rate derivatives -- doesn’t need term rates, according to Andrew Bailey, head of the Financial Conduct Authority. But smaller corporations and the syndicated loan market may need new rates to make the transition to Sonia, he said.

The working group has “identified operational challenges which could inhibit the use of an overnight rate by users in loan and debt capital markets,” it said in a consultation paper. The development of term Sonia reference rates “for use in these markets can therefore play an important role in facilitating transition” away from Libor, it said.

For decades, Libor was a seemingly reliable benchmark set daily by banks to determine interest rates on everything from student loans and mortgages to derivatives and credit cards. That all changed when European and U.S. banks were found to have manipulated rates to benefit their own portfolios, tainting the benchmark’s reputation.

In addition to industry representatives, meetings of the working group are also attended by officials from the BOE and FCA.

