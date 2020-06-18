(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank reached another trillion-euro milestone in its fight to bolster economies that are seeing years of growth wiped out in months by the coronavirus pandemic.

An offer for its ultra-cheap, three-year loans was taken up by 742 banks for a total of 1.31 trillion euros ($1.5 trillion) on Thursday. That’s in line with predictions of 1.2 trillion to 1.5 trillion euros.

The loans are intended to ensure banks keep providing credit to companies and households to bolster the economic recovery from the pandemic, and carry an interest rate below zero that means the ECB is paying lenders to lend. The fresh wave of stimulus comes at a time when fear about a potential second wave of Covid-19 infections is stalking investor sentiment.

Italian bonds pared gains after the 2-year yield briefly fell to the lowest level since March. Three-month Euribor futures contracts which are tied to the funding rate erased their advance.

