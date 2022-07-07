(Bloomberg) -- Banks led by Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are starting to sound out investors for a $5.4 billion debt package to help fund Apollo Global Management Inc.’s buyout of Tenneco Inc., a transaction that could leave the banks with losses depending on how much of a discount investors demand.

The discussions, which are still in early pre-marketing stages, are anticipated to lead to the launch of a leveraged-loan and high-yield bond offering in the second half of July, though that timing could change, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

The structure of the deal is expected to be for a $2.4 billion leveraged loan, a $2 billion secured bond, and a $1 billion unsecured bond, the people said. Citigroup is leading the loan, and Bank of America is leading both bond offerings, they said. The transaction will also include a $630 million revolving credit facility to be held by banks, one of the people said.

Representatives for Apollo, Bank of America and Citigroup declined to comment. A Tenneco representative didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Investment bankers in the US and Europe are bracing for potentially billions of dollars in total losses on big-ticket leveraged buyouts as they struggle to offload risky corporate debt that’s plunging in value amid a sweeping market selloff.

Apollo said on Feb. 23 that it would take private Tenneco, a maker of mufflers and aftermarket auto parts, an announcement that came just as markets experienced a repricing of risk that significantly increased the cost of borrowing. Banks typically provide debt commitments at certain maximum interest levels depending on where markets are trading at the time of the deal.

Since Feb. 23, the average yield for junk bonds has increased more than 3 percentage points to about 8.8%, according to Bloomberg index data. The secondary price index for leveraged loans closed on Wednesday at 91.75 cents on the dollar, compared to around 98 cents in late February, according to the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Price Index.

The outcome for the Tenneco financing could give banks and investors a sense of how an upcoming $15 billion debt deal for the buyout of Citrix Systems Inc. will perform. That transaction could launch in July, though timing is uncertain.

Merger arbitrage

Apollo is buying Tenneco for $20 a share, but the deal spread -- the difference between the purchase price and where the stock is trading -- widened out in recent months as some investors became skeptical the transaction would close. That spread has now tightened to $0.94, from $2.84 on Wednesday, signaling growing confidence in the deal closing.

Tenneco said in a filing Thursday that all conditions related to antitrust and foreign-direct investment laws have been “satisfied or waived” with only some antitrust and competition conditions remaining in the European Union, Japan, and Mexico. That clears a hurdle that had been worrying investors -- potential approvals under the antitrust laws of Russia or Ukraine, according to an earlier filing.

Along with clearing the regulatory hurdle, Apollo deciding to start early debt discussions with investors indicates the transaction is likely to move ahead.

