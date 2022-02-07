(Bloomberg) -- Banks are taking a roughly 20% hit to their underwriting fees on the debt package for the buyout of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc after privately selling the riskiest part to Canada’s biggest pension plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

By removing 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in junior secured notes from Britain’s biggest take-private deal in more than a decade, underwriting banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Corp. and Mizuho have wiped off around a fifth of their underwriting fees, the people said, who declined to be identified due to the private nature of the placement. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board agreed to buy the tranche, they added.

Rising expectations of an aggressive rate hike cycle have forced lenders to re-evaluate their plans to syndicate the deal in the public markets. Morrison’s 6.6 billion pound debt financing was underwritten in August, when the market was much more favorable to borrowers. But in recent weeks junk-bond yields have spiked as investors scramble to re-position themselves, resulting in issuers pulling deals that failed to interest money managers.

Representatives for Clayton, Dublilier & Rice, the private equity firm behind the acquisition, and CPPIB, declined to comment. Spokespersons for Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas also declined to comment. Bank of America and Mizuho didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The remainder of the deal, which is set to be around 3.4-times leveraged through the senior portion and 4.4-times in total, is being pre-marketed. General syndication is set to launch by the end of February.

Bankers are betting that any loss of fees on the deal will be offset by the appeal of the remainder of the debt package, the people said, adding that it should prove more palatable with the riskiest part stripped out and some of the senior debt moved from sterling to euro.

The initial hit on fees is also partly offset from what banks have been earning in interest margins on the 1.5 billion euro-denominated term loan and 500 million pound term loan, which started to pay out around November, as well as on the bridge loan.

Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas, Bank of America and Mizuho provided initial underwriting and were joined by a further eight banks in September including Santander, Rabobank, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, MUFG, NatWest, Societe Generale and SMBC. HSBC, ING, Lloyds and RBC joined the line up in December.

