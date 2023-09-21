Top Stories
Why independent contractors likely deserve severance pay
18h ago
Premier Doug Ford announces reversal of Greenbelt land removals8:43
Premier Doug Ford announces reversal of Greenbelt land removals
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reversing his plan to open the protected Greenbelt lands for housing development, he announced Thursday, after sustaining nearly a year of blowback over the decision that has seen two cabinet ministers and two top staffers resign.
-
18h ago3:38
Visa suspensions will affect businesses: Canada-India Business Council
As tensions between India and Canada ramp up, the head of a council that promotes trade and investment between the two countries says businesses will have to find new ways to connect with each other amid the heated political climate.
-
23m ago8:43
Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton leaving government for private sector
Ontario Premier Doug Ford lost a third cabinet minister in as many weeks Friday, with top performer Monte McNaughton resigning as labour minister to work in the private sector.
-
1h ago8:03
The Daily Chase: Retail sales gains in July; Stelco weighing U.S. Steel bid
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
-
15h ago
Alberta to debate Canada Pension Plan, says it deserves half of fund if it leaves8:03
Alberta to debate Canada Pension Plan, says it deserves half of fund if it leaves
Alberta’s premier fired the starter’s pistol Thursday for a provincewide consultation on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan while releasing a report that estimates the province deserves more than half CPP's assets.
-
1h ago9:53
Canada retail sales drop 0.3% in sign of consumer slowdown
Canadian consumers appear to be quickly rolling back their spending as the Bank of Canada’s higher interest rates start to bite into more household budgets.
-
4h ago7:14
U.S. futures signal some respite after bruising week
U.S. equity futures signaled a pause in a three-day selloff on Wall Street at the end of a bruising week for investors forced to accept the idea of higher-for-longer interest rates.
-
21h ago
Aging, high living costs prompt small business owners to sell2:46
Aging, high living costs prompt small business owners to sell
An aging Canadian population and demand for higher wages are among the factors pressuring small Canadian business owners to sell their companies, according to a seasoned expert in mergers and acquisitions.
-
Sep 199:53
'Another rate hike is now in the picture': Reaction to August CPI
Canada’s headline inflation rate has gone up for the second straight month, and some experts are warning that the trend could mean another Bank of Canada interest rate hike is in store for October.
-
4h ago5:11
Oil rises toward US$94 as tightening market vies with hawkish U.S. Fed
Oil edged higher toward US$94 a barrel, capping a tumultuous week that saw the Federal Reserve flagging a further rise in U.S. interest rates this year and Russia ban diesel exports.
-
Sep 213:54
Trudeau’s mega pipeline promises to redraw global oil flows
Here’s a look at the mega pipeline as the in-service date approaches, whenever that may be.
-
1h ago5:05
Amazon Prime Video will soon come with ads, or a monthly charge to dodge them
Amazon Prime Video will include advertising during shows and movies starting early next year, joining other streaming services that have added different tiers of subscriptions.
-
15h ago
National Bank CEO warns of harsh 'new reality' for borrowers9:36
National Bank CEO warns of harsh 'new reality' for borrowers
National Bank of Canada is better positioned than many of its larger rivals to navigate a downturn that’s poised to hit banks’ balance sheets and customers, according to Chief Executive Officer Laurent Ferreira.
-
16h ago9:34
Canada's Stelco Holdings is said to weigh bid for U.S. Steel
Stelco Holdings Inc., Canada’s biggest steelmaker, is pursuing a bid for United States Steel Corp., adding to a growing list of suitors for the iconic American company, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
Sep 195:04
Canada signs $3-billion deal to finance nuclear power in Romania
Canada is helping to finance two new nuclear reactors in Romania, which that country's energy minister says will help diminish Russia's ability to use its energy exports as a weapon.
-
Sep 125:28
Home prices in Canada are so stretched that even owners want them to fall
Most Canadians are prepared to see home values fall, according to a new poll, suggesting some homeowners are willing to give up a bit of their own wealth to improve affordability for others.