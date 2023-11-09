(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s banks are boosting investments in their fee-generating units as they prepare for the expected end to the massive tailwind they’ve been enjoying from interest-rate hikes.

Boosting fee income will be “a focus point of our growth initiative” for the next several years, Commerzbank AG’s Chief Financial Officer Bettina Orlopp told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. Wealth management and asset management have been earmarked for growth, she said.

As a result, the German lender expects fee income to increase 18% over the next four years, compared with net interest income growth of less than 4%, it said in an investor presentation the same day. The biggest chunk of its targeted annual investment of about €530 million ($566 million) will go toward that aim.

The plan presented by Commerzbank isn’t unique. Top executives from other European lenders including UniCredit SpA, Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA used third-quarter results presentations to assure investors that they’re channeling money into business lines that don’t depend on lending income, such as deals advisory, insurance, private banking and payments services. Many tied that to the expected peak in interest revenue.

The strategic shift across the industry comes as the massive rates boost that Europe’s banks have enjoyed over the past year or so is tapering off. That’s because the rapid pace of rate hikes by the European Central Bank is over and competition for deposits is heating up, which forces banks to increase how much they’re paying to attract savers.

However, it will be hard for banks to grow fee business sufficiently to offset the expected NII slowdown as several of the business lines that banks typically use for that income face challenges too. Deal advisory continues to be in a slump while asset management and private banking face headwinds from the uncertain macro environment.

It’s also still a much smaller revenue component than lending income for most EU banks, especially after the recent rates boom. Catching up with that would need enormous growth rates.

“Most banks will seek to raise fee income through a variety of channels, but they may face some constraints in doing so,” according to Deloitte’s 2024 Banking & Capital Markets Outlook. Still, that income is likely “to grow meaningfully in the next few years,” according to the report.

UniCredit plans to increase the annual run rate of fee income by €1.2 billion over the next years by boosting revenue from insurance, payments and asset management, Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said on an earnings call last month.

For many lenders, acquisitions are part of the strategy too. Just a month ago Deutsche Bank closed the acquisition of UK corporate broker Numis Corp., marking the German lender’s biggest purchase in over a decade. The deal is a cornerpiece in CEO Christian Sewing’s strategy to grow advisory revenue.

The bank has “made progress” with its own initiatives that are expected to drive fee income, Sewing said on an earnings call last month. “We’re confident that the new addition to the family Deutsche Numis will enable us to take added advantage of an expected pickup in corporate finance activity.”

Read More: Deutsche Bank on M&A Hiring Spree in Push to Win Market Share

Commerzbank, too, has said that M&A could be a way to grow its asset and wealth management businesses, though organic growth is the default strategy for now.

Read more: Erste Bank Sees Interest Margin Peak as East Europe Rates Fall

BNP Paribas has been focusing on payments in recent months. The bank will meet its revenue goal for transaction banking and payments by the end of 2023, well ahead of its 2025 target, according to Chief Operating Officer Thierry Laborde.

The French bank’s insurance unit Cardif is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in the Italian life insurer BCC Vita, parent company BCC Iccrea Group said in August.

“We’re really focusing on fees and commissions,” BNP Paribas Chief Financial Officer Lars Machenil said on the lender’s earnings call last month. That strategy is one reason why BNP will see “sustained growth,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.