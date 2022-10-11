(Bloomberg) -- A global dealmaking plunge is forcing the high-grade loan market back to basics and piling more pressure on lenders already saddled with debt from a slate of troubled deals.

The value of global acquisitions has dropped about 29% compared with the same time a year ago, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, amid widespread market volatility that’s left firms dealing with soaring interest rates and the effects of inflation. That’s led to a corresponding drop in new business for banks arranging high-grade loans backing deals, with a massive 55% slump in such financing in the US year-to-date compared with the same period in 2021 and a similar plunge in Europe.

It adds to a worrying picture for lenders, with Citigroup Inc. recently warning that the dealmaking slowdown is here to stay. Although banks are replacing some of the lost business by arranging funding to cover firms’ surging expenditures as input costs rise, that type of transaction is far less profitable than arranging loans backing what are often huge M&A deals.

“The lack of M&A-driven loan transactions will have a profound impact on the lending businesses of banks and debt funds, said Alexander Schilling, who advises on loans as a partner at law firm Noerr. “Due to their bigger size and higher margin compared to general corporate lending transactions, M&A-driven loans are substantial for the profitability of a bank’s lending business.”

The hit to banks’ investment-grade businesses comes at the same time as their leveraged loan desks struggle with losses from committed buyout financings they have had to sell at discounts or keep on their balance sheets. That’s because investor appetite for riskier credits has waned as the prospect of an economic recession grows.

Investment-grade loan sales aren’t completely quiet, with squeezed companies seeking additional funds for other reasons, such as to cover surging expenditures. Commodities trading houses and power firms have been racking up extra debt amid soaring energy prices. Meanwhile, Fortum Oyj, Mercuria Energy Group Ltd., and Trafigura Group have all raised additional loan facilities this year.

“The gap from missing M&A-driven finance is filled mostly by complementary liquidity requirements coming from the industry, in order to deal with higher procurement prices,” said Reinhard Haas, head of syndicated finance at Commerzbank AG. “Especially in the energy sector and from commodity traders, we see an enhanced demand that translates into new transactions.”

Other borrowers are also looking for liquidity facilities in order to “get their general corporate facilities and core financing in order in the face of market and pricing uncertainty, as well as recession fears,” according to Lucie Campos Caresmel, head of EMEA corporate loan distribution with Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

Germany and the European Union are leading the action in Europe’s primary market on Tuesday, as seven high-grade borrowers market euro deals.

The EU will raise 11 billion euros from a tap of existing notes alongside a new 20-year offering

Swedish power firm Vattenfall AB is marketing a three-part deal comprising fixed and floating notes in its first syndicated offering in the currency since June 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

The corporate hybrid bond market may be headed for a higher run rate of missed first-calls in the near future, with Aroundtown, EDF, Naturgy and Balder all potential hazards in the next six months, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysis

Asia

A lone issuer braved the global bond market rout with an offer to raise dollars on Tuesday. Oriental Capital is tapping its 7% 2025 bond, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Demand for new dollar bonds issued by borrowers in Asia excluding Japan rose in September despite an intensifying global bond rout. Orders for such offerings were 4.41 times their issuance size, up from 3.43 times in August and the highest since June, according to Bloomberg-compiled data of available deal statistics

Moody’s has withdrawn Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd and Evergrande’s Ca corporate family ratings, it said in separate statements. It removed Evergrande’s due to “insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support the maintenance of the ratings”

Americas

Enquest Plc is holding investor meetings this week for a $300 million high-yield bond sale. The US primary market was shut for deals on Monday due to the Columbus Day holiday.

In the IG market, corporate bond sales are becoming tougher to predict amid a spike in volatility, leading dealers to overestimate volume in four of the last nine months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Apollo Global Management is likely sitting on big gains after scooping up collateralized loan obligations last month. Based on market prices during the time of the purchases, Apollo could have quickly made around 5 cents on the euro, according to people with knowledge of the transactions

Software company GoTo Group Inc. is likely to see weak profitability over the next year amid a decline in cash flow, a drop in revenue and an increase in operating expenses, potentially dinging its more than $3 billion debt load

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.