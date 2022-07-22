(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Economists are revising their forecasts for the path of euro-area interest rates, but disagree over how fast and far the European Central Bank will ultimately increase borrowing costs.

The ECB on Thursday raised its deposit rate to 0% and said future moves will be “data-dependent” and determined by a “meeting-by-meeting approach.”

Here is a rundown of what banks now predict:

Barclays

Another half-point move in September, followed by a quarter-point increase in October is the bank’s forecast, which remains unchanged from before the decision on Thursday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Three more 25 basis-point hikes this year, meaning a downgrade to the half-point move previously forecast to happen in September. Overall predictions for 125 basis points of increases this year and 100 basis points in 2023 remain in place.

“Much can still change, but we do not get the sense that the ECB’s underlying view of the inflation process and outlook has changed much at this meeting,” economist Greg Fuzesi said in a note to clients.

Danske Bank A/S

Another half-point move in September followed by two 25 basis-point hikes in October and December, which would take the deposit rate to 1%. Analysts no longer see any rate increases in the first quarter of next year.

Morgan Stanley

The bank’s forecast for a half-point hike in September, followed by two quarter-point moves before the end of the year, remains intact. The ECB will then pause as the region tips into recession, its economists predict.

Berenberg

The bank raised its forecast but still expects rate hikes to stop at the end of the year. It expects a half-point increase in September followed by two further quarter-point moves.

“How far and for how long will the ECB raise rates before it realizes that the approaching recession will bring domestically generated inflation pressures without any further tightening of monetary policy?” economists Holger Schmieding and Salomon Fiedler asked.

UBS Group AG

One half-point increase in September followed by two consecutive hikes of a quarter point is the forecast by economists at the Switzerland-based bank.

Citigroup Inc.

Economists at Citi predict half-point hikes in September and October before the ECB then determines the euro-zone economy is too weak to take any more increases in borrowing costs.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Economists maintained their forecast for half-point moves in September and October, before a quarter-point hikes in December. They now expect the 1.75% terminal rate to be reached already in March 2023.

BNP Paribas SA

The ECB will deliver half-point increases at each of its next two meetings before a quarter-point hike in December, according to economists at the French bank. At that point, inflation should have peaked, they predict.

Bank of America

Economists at BofA say they’re comfortable with their forecast for half-point moves at the next two meetings, followed by a quarter-point hike in December.

Natixis

The bank also predicts half-point increases in September and October, followed by a smaller move of a quarter point at the last meeting of the year.

