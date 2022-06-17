(Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.

Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with subpoenas from the House Jan. 6 committee seeking his testimony and production of documents. In a Friday filing, Bannon argued that the evidence should be excluded in part because it will prejudice a jury, in light of the media attention given to the committee hearings.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols denied Bannon’s request to dismiss the charges against him. The judge said he would decide later what evidence will be allowed at the trial that is scheduled to start July 18.

