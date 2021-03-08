(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Bannon, who avoided criminal prosecution for fraud with a last-minute pardon by Donald Trump, was exonerated from the bail conditions he said had resulted in a lien on property he owns in the chic seaside enclave of Laguna Beach, California.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in New York issued an order Monday exonerating Bannon’s bail in light of his pardon. A $1.75 million lien had been placed against his Laguna Beach home as a condition of bail after Bannon was charged in August, court records show.

