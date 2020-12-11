(Bloomberg) -- Former presidential adviser Steve Bannon has hired Robert J. Costello to be his attorney in a criminal case alleging he diverted money from a charity funding a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Costello, a former deputy chief of the criminal division for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, was named in a court filing Friday. He was tapped by Rudy Giuliani last year to represent the former mayor in investigations about his business dealings and work in Ukraine.

Bannon’s longtime lawyer, William Burck, asked to withdraw from his client’s criminal case last month, one day after Bannon called for the heads of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray to be placed on pikes on the White House lawn.

