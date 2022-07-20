(Bloomberg) -- Steven Bannon brushed off multiple requests and warnings to comply with a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, a witness testified as prosecutors rested their case in his criminal contempt trial.

Kristin Amerling, chief counsel to the US House Jan. 6 committee, told jurors that the longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump didn’t follow the procedures attached to the subpoena if he wanted to request more time to comply. The committee had directed Bannon to send over documents by Oct. 7 and to appear for testimony on Oct. 14.

“Did the committee get anything more than radio silence by Oct. 7?” Justice Department prosecutor Amanda Vaughn asked Amerling, citing a string of emails between the committee and Bannon’s former attorney, Robert Costello, that led to the criminal contempt referral.

“No,” replied Amerling.

The government argued that Bannon, who faces two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, ignored the two specific deadlines to comply -- and only offered to cooperate nine months later on the eve of his trial. Bannon’s defense lawyers contend that he never neglected the subpoena since the deadline for compliance was unclear and they’ve suggested that the criminal charges were politically motivated.

Before the trial kicked off on Wednesday, Vaughn accused the defense of ignoring the court’s earlier ruling that sought to prevent the trial from becoming a “political circus.” Defense attorney Evan Corcoran on Tuesday implied the contempt referral by the House of Representatives was politically-motivated and told the jury to listen carefully to the evidence presented at trial to detect bias.

The discussion ended with Nichols deciding that the defense would be limited to asking questions that would only seek to determine the potential bias of a witness.

To secure a conviction, the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bannon intentionally rejected the congressional subpoena.

Seven hours past the Oct. 7 deadline, Costello sent an email informing the committee that Bannon couldn’t provide documents or testimony since issues had to be worked out over executive privilege held by Trump, according to information presented to the jury. The next day, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson rejected that reason and warned that Bannon could face a criminal contempt referral if he didn’t comply.

Amerling testified under cross examination that there were two main causes for rejecting Bannon’s reasons for failing to comply: the committee had sought communications other than those with Trump and that Trump had not “formally or informally” invoked privilege.

On Oct. 13, a day before the required testimony, Costello informed the committee in writing that Bannon would only cooperate if Trump changed his mind on executive privilege or if a court ruled on the matter. Two days later, after the deadline had passed, the committee notified Costello it would meet to discuss a criminal referral and asked Bannon to raise any other issues that haven’t been addressed by Oct. 18.

Costello sent a letter to the committee on that date asking for a “one week adjournment” to respond to the committee’s letter, citing a new lawsuit brought by Trump related to executive privilege. The next day, the committee decided on a contempt referral.

During cross examination, defense attorney Corcoran spent time peppering Amerling about which individuals were involved with the subpoena and her political connections.

“What human set that deadline?” he asked, in reference to the return date on the subpoena.

“Again sir, I can speak to the process,” Amerling said, noting that it generally would involve senior staff making recommendations to members of the committee on the appropriate date.

At one point, Corcoran asked Amerling about her connections with Molly Gaston, one of the prosecutors on Bannon’s case. Amerling said she had overlapped with Gaston on a committee staff 15 years ago and that they are part of a book club, which she hasn’t attended for the past year.

“Is it accurate to say most members of book club work together as Democratic staff for one of committees?” asked Corcoran.

Amerling responded that most had worked for former Democratic congressman Henry Waxman. On questioning from Vaughn, Amerling said crossing paths with Gaston didn’t impact her or the committee’s work.

The prosecution called a second witness, Stephen Hart, an agent for the FBI who investigated Bannon’s failure to comply with the subpoena. Hart testified that Costello offered no other reason aside from executive privilege for Bannon’s refusal to cooperate.

“Did he suggest he and the defendant thought the dates were malleable?” asked Vaughn.

“No,” said Hart.

Nichols previously questioned whether Trump ever invoked executive privilege and said it was unclear whether the protection applied to Bannon since he was a private citizen when offering advice.

The Jan. 6 committee has continued its investigation of the attack on the US Capitol in 2021, with the next public testimony scheduled for Thursday.

The panel sought Bannon’s testimony because of his involvement in events leading up to riot, including reports that he attended “war room” meetings at Washington’s Willard Hotel with Rudy Giuliani and others to discuss how to keep Trump in office after he lost the 2020 presidential election. Trump also held two phone calls with Bannon on the eve of the riot, according to the committee.

