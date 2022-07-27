Bannon Judge Wants to Hear More About Request to Dismiss Case

(Bloomberg) -- The judge who presided over Steve Bannon’s criminal contempt trial asked the defense for further arguments on a request it had made to dismiss the case.

The order, issued Wednesday, came after a federal jury in Washington on July 22 found the longtime Donald Trump adviser guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress. They were based on his defiance of a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

US District Judge Carl Nichols directed Bannon to file a brief in support of his dismissal request by Aug. 5 and said prosecutors may respond to it by Aug. 12.

The impact of the order on the outcome of the case wasn’t immediately clear.

The case is US v. Bannon, 21-cr-00670, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

