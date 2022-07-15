(Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon filed a last-ditch attempt to avoid a trial on contempt of Congress charges, arguing that his inability to cross-examine senior House members prevents him from having a fair trial.

US District Judge Carl J. Nichols on July 11 quashed Bannon’s attempt to subpoena Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House members, ruling the “speech and debate” clause of the US Constitution prohibits questioning of members of Congress in court. The judge also rejected Bannon’s request to delay the trial, which is scheduled to start July 18.

The judge’s decision means “there would be a one-sided presentation of ‘evidence’ at the criminal trial that is wholly untested by cross-examination or the ability to elicit critical exculpatory evidence from key members of Congress,” Bannon’s lawyers wrote in a filing Friday.

Bannon claims the exclusion of the members of Congress violates his constitutional rights to due process under the Fifth and Sixth amendments of the Constitution.

Bannon was indicted in November on two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the panel’s requests for his testimony and for documents.

He asked the judge to dismiss the indictment, based on the violation of his constitutional rights, or to exclude all congressional evidence at the criminal trial.

The case is US v. Bannon, 21-cr-00670, US District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).

