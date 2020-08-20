(Bloomberg) -- Former top Trump aide Stephen Bannon pleaded not guilty in a criminal case federal prosecutors unsealed against him on Thursday, charging him with conspiracy to commit fraud and launder money in an online fundraising project to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Appearing in a Lower Manhattan courtroom after his arrest earlier in the day on a boat in Long Island Sound, a tanned Bannon with long gray hair entered his plea wearing a white mask. The U.S. and his lawyers agreed on a $5 million bond, on which the judge freed the 66-year-old former White House chief strategist.

