(Bloomberg) -- Already in the spotlight over mail-in voting concerns, the U.S. Postal Service drew a different kind of attention when its inspectors arrested Steve Bannon, the former chief strategist for President Donald Trump, on mail fraud charges.

The service’s inspections unit confirmed on Thursday that it had carried out the arrests of Bannon and three other men for allegedly misusing funds from a group that raised more than $25 million to help pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Social media erupted over the perceived irony that the service, which the president has consistently attacked, had seemingly struck back at one of Trump’s closest allies. Walter Schaub, the former director of the U.S. government ethics office and a frequent Trump critic, was among many who tweeted about the post office’s role.

Many other Twitter users expressed surprise that the postal service had a law enforcement function. The inspections unit said in a statement that it has been investigating crimes since the mail fraud statute was enacted in 1872.

“Our mission is to protect U.S. Postal Service customers, employees and infrastructure from fraud and other illegal activity,” the unit said. “We will continue this mission today and for future years to come.” It declined to comment on the investigation into Bannon.

Trump has long criticized the Postal Service for perceived inefficiencies and for supposedly allowing itself to be “ripped off” on deliveries for Amazon.com. He has also repeatedly claimed without evidence that mail-in voting, which is expected to increase this year due to the pandemic, is rife with fraud and helps Democrats more than Republicans.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee, heads to Capitol Hill Friday to testify before Congress about service changes, like cutting overtime and shifting equipment, that Democrats fear may impact mail-in voting for the 2020 election. DeJoy has denied seeking to interfere with the vote and said Tuesday he was suspending all changes to postal service until after the election.

