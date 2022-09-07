(Bloomberg) -- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who was pardoned by Donald Trump on his last day as president, will surrender Thursday to face criminal charges in New York, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Bannon has been indicted by the Manhattan district attorney’s office, according to the person, who declined to be identified discussing a confidential matter and wasn’t able to say what the charges are.

Manhattan prosecutors were working early last year with New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York’s top law enforcement officer, to gather information for a probe into whether Bannon defrauded contributors for “We Build the Wall,” people familiar with the matter said at the time.

“We Build the Wall” was a private-sector effort to support Trump’s 2016 campaign promise to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon was charged with fraud in federal court in 2020 over the alleged scheme, leading to his pardon hours before Trump left the White House. But Trump couldn’t shield his former aide from state-level probes because presidential pardons only apply to federal cases.

The Washington Post reported the new indictment earlier.

The district attorney’s office declined to comment.

A federal jury in Washington in July found the longtime Trump adviser guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress based on Bannon’s defiance of a subpoena from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

