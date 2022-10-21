(Bloomberg) -- Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, probably will serve his four-month sentence for contempt of Congress at a low-or-minimum-security lockup near Washington, DC, unless his conviction is overturned on appeal.

Because the strategist has no criminal history, the Federal Bureau of Prisons “will likely put him in a minimum security camp within about three hours of DC,” said Justin Dillon, a white collar criminal defense lawyer at KaiserDillon.

On Friday, a federal judge in Washington sentenced Bannon to a jail term and ordered him to pay a $6,500 fine for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol. But Nichols granted Bannon bail while he appeals.

It’s unknown how much of his four-month sentence Bannon would actually serve.

A separate criminal case against him in New York could also influence the decision about where he serves time and could result in him being sent to a more secure facility, according to prison system experts. Bannon is accused of defrauding contributors to a privately funded US-Mexico border wall out of more than $15 million. He has pleaded not guilty to money-laundering, fraud and conspiracy.

Depending on what happens with his New York case, Bannon could end up at either a minimum security camp or a low-security prison. If his criminal case is still pending, he might be sent to a low-security prison in Butner, North Carolina, or Hopewell, Virginia, said Alan Ellis, an attorney at a sentencing law firm. Such facilities are generally double-fenced with dormitory or cubicle housing, Ellis said.

Read More: Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.