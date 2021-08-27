(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

A Mexican central bank board member who backed this month’s decision to raise the benchmark interest rate to 4.5% said no more hikes may be needed for now, suggesting a pause in the country’s monetary policy tightening.

The member, who wasn’t identified in the bank’s meeting minutes published Thursday, said future decisions should be data dependent and the market should be aware that the August hike didn’t imply that aggressive increases were coming.

The minutes “should moderate expectations for additional hikes,” said Alonso Cervera, chief Latin America economist at Credit Suisse AG, in a tweet Thursday.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, has hiked by a quarter point in 3-2 split decisions in each of its past two meetings in an effort to tackle stubbornly high inflation. Before June, it hadn’t hiked since late 2018, after which it started a cycle of 12 cuts that helped boost the economy during the pandemic. Inflation climbed above 6% in April, more than double the target rate, and hasn’t slowed much since.

The minutes added to existing pressure on the Mexican peso, which was the second-worst performer on the day: the currency weakened 0.6% to 20.36.

Read More: AMLO Is Sweeping Out Inflation Hawks in Overhaul of Central Bank

Deputy governor Jonathan Heath backed both hikes after earlier voting for cuts in minority decisions.

Fellow board members Galia Borja and Gerardo Esquivel voted to hold for the second straight decision, arguing that inflation was temporary and caused by external factors that can’t be affected by monetary policy. The two other members who voted to hike said an increase was needed to avoid secondary effects, according to the minutes.

(Updates with peso performance in fifth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.