(Bloomberg) -- Mexican central bank deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel has a fair chance of keeping his job once his term expires at the end of the year, as the government is more open to renominating him than it had initially signaled, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Esquivel was an economic adviser to the president during his 2018 election campaign, but relations soured last year as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called the Harvard-educated economist an “ultra-technocrat” for talking down the president’s plan to pay off debt using International Monetary Fund special drawing rights.

Lopez Obrador signaled last month that he may replace Esquivel, saying he will consider alternative roles for him. But a week later he said he didn’t rule out reappointing him and that Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O is evaluating options to fill the seat on Banxico’s five-member board.

If Ramirez de la O chooses Esquivel, the president won’t veto him, a person close to Lopez Obrador said.

Lopez Obrador and Ramirez de la O’s press offices didn’t respond to a request for comment. Esquivel declined to comment, saying he didn’t have any information on the subject. Banxico’s press office also declined to comment.

Esquivel has consistently been the board’s most dovish member, voting last month to slow the pace of the bank’s rate hikes while the other four decided to match the US Federal Reserve.

Most Banxico watchers had expected him to leave the bank this year after the president said he may be appointed to a government position following his defeat to Brazil’s Ilan Goldfajn in elections to lead the Inter-American Development Bank.

But Esquivel has said he won’t accept any other appointment from the president, meaning Lopez Obrador would effectively have to put him out of a job or keep him in place for a new eight-year term.

Lopez Obrador, known as AMLO, had started to become impatient with Esquivel in May last year when he wrote a Twitter thread explaining why the bank didn’t need to send its foreign-exchange surplus to the government, one of the people said. However, of the five board members, poverty expert Esquivel’s views are the closest to the president’s, as he argues against hiking too fast for fear of harming Mexico’s economic recovery, the person said.

Mexico’s inflation slowed more than expected in November to 7.8% from 8.41% a month earlier, in part due to an annual shopping holiday. The slowdown may give Banxico space to deliver the half-point cut that Esquivel has pushed for. The central bank’s next decision is on Dec. 15.

