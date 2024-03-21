(Bloomberg) -- Future adjustments to borrowing costs in Mexico will be gradual and evaluated one at a time, Central Bank Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja said in an interview following policymakers’ decision to lower the rate for the first time since 2021.

Banco de Mexico’s governor voted along with the majority of the five-member board to bring the rate down a quarter percentage point to 11%, with one member, Irene Espinosa, voting to hold. The bank has now joined other Latin American peers in starting the easing process, though Rodriguez said in a radio interview with Enfoque Noticias that the policymakers would be cautious about further changes.

“There could be discussions about additional reductions to the rate, but those will have to be evaluated one at a time,” Rodriguez said in the interview late Thursday. “When the macroeconomic conditions and the inflation panorama allow adjustments in the reference rate, those will be gradual, but I think we should go step-by-step.”

The bank’s key rate, which had remained the same for seven straight meetings, was the highest since it adopted inflation-targeting, and the board was firm in its decision to hold even as Latin American peers slashed rates. Though inflation slowed in February to 4.4% from 4.88% the month prior, Rodriguez said the services component remained an area of concern, since it had been more persistent than they had predicted.

“Given the challenges and risks that prevail, we should continue to have a prudent management of monetary policy as we have had until now. We are aware that our work is not over,” she said.

