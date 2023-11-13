(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank will reduce its key interest rate “gradually” and the first cut won’t come until next year, governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja told newspaper El Financiero, ruling out a reduction in the bank’s December meeting.

“The improvement in the inflationary outlook that we are foreseeing may allow to start discussing the possibility of adjusting our reference rate downward already in the next meetings,” Rodriguez said in an interview published Monday, adding that a reduction “wouldn’t necessarily mean a continuous easing cycle.”

Banxico, as the central bank is known, last week opened the door to start a cycle of reductions on its record-high 11.25% rate when it changed the forward guidance in the communique of its last policy meeting. The bank kept borrowing costs unchanged Nov. 9 and said it will hold them at its current level “for some time,” dropping a more hawkish reference used in the previous four meetings about maintaining it for an “extended period” of time.

Traders read the change in tone as Banxico being closer to a rate reduction after refusing to entertain the idea for most of the year following a 725 basis-point hiking cycle started in mid-2021.

The central bank has one more decision this year, on Dec. 14, before reconvening in early 2024 to assess the state of the economy.

