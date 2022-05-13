(Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is ready to tighten monetary policy at a faster pace if needed, according to Governor Victoria Rodriguez Ceja.

The bank increased the key rate by half a percentage point for the fourth consecutive meeting on Thursday and said it was willing to take more “forceful measures” to tame prices. The decision wasn’t unanimous, with one board member voting for a 75 basis-point hike. Any increase bigger than 50 basis points would be the most aggressive since the current inflation targeting regime was introduced 14 years ago.

“If in our evaluation it is necessary to tighten by a higher magnitude, there should be confidence that that is how we’ll react,” Rodriguez told Formula Financiero radio late Thursday.

A bigger rate hike is “in no way a certainty” but the statement “opens the possibility” of such a move, she said in a separate radio interview with Enfoque Financiero.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s pact with major firms to curb price increases of 24 key goods helps lower the balance of risks of inflation and will have some impact but “it will take some time, it will be gradual,” she told Enfoque Financiero.

The bank does not see rising prices as having contaminated inflation expectations, she said in a third interview last night, with Radio Formula.

