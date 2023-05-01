You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
BATTLE FOR TECK
-
6:15
What's next in the Teck-Glencore saga?
-
11:17
Proposed Glencore deal for Teck would face stringent review, Trudeau says
-
7:39
Canadian Conservatives want proposed Glencore takeover of Teck blocked
-
5:46
Battle for Teck's assets just beginning as company backtracks on split: Analysts
-
7:22
Teck pulls vote on coal split, handing momentum to Glencore
-
11:17
Glencore-led revolt killed Teck plan, but will it raise its bid?
-
1:50
Teck Resources cancels key vote: Here's everything you need to know
-
7:39
Teck spinoff is backed by Canada Pension after website error fixed
-
10:23
Canada's deputy PM says nation is watching Teck-Glencore deal
-
8:23
What the battle for Teck says about mining, ESG and the clean energy transition
-
-
Apr 28
Canada's economic momentum might be fading away: Economist8:13
Canada's economic momentum might be fading away: Economist
Canada's economy posted a modest gain in February in spite of the high interest rate environment, but one economist said but there are signs of a slowdown on the horizon.
-
Apr 286:05
PSAC strike: Talks resume after government tables new offer
The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) resumed labour talks with the federal Treasury Board on Friday after the government tabled a new contract offer, the union representing government workers said.
-
Apr 287:18
Canada's entertainment production sector awaiting direction for CRTC on C-11
Canada's film and television industry is anxiously awaiting forthcoming directions from the federal government to the country's broadcasting watchdog, which they say will determine the true impacts of streaming legislation adopted this week.
-
Apr 285:09
Champagne vows to take action if telecoms don't reach deal for TTC cell service
Canada's industry minister vowed to step in if Canada's major telecom providers don't reach an agreement to ensure wireless service is available for all riders on Toronto's subway system.
-
Apr 282:56
TC Energy says 'multiple' asset sale negotiations underway in $5B divestment process
TC Energy Corp. said it's on track to complete its previously announced plan to sell off $5 billion in assets by the end of the year, though the Calgary-based pipeline company declined to provide specifics on which assets are on the auction block.
-
Apr 28
Nearly one-third of Canadians worried about their vehicle getting stolen amid spike in thefts3:02
Nearly one-third of Canadians worried about their vehicle getting stolen amid spike in thefts
Nearly one-third of Canadians are worried about their vehicle being stolen as a spike in thefts have occurred across Canada.
-
Apr 282:04
First Republic plunges on expectation of seizure by FDIC
First Republic Bank shares fell as much as 54 per cent in extended New York trading on speculation that it would be seized by regulators, as regional US lenders are pressured by deposit drains and weakening investments.
-
Apr 283:16
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
-
Apr 27
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC2:47
Average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels this year: CMHC
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the average home price will not revert to pre-pandemic levels in 2023 because the recent declines in prices are tapering off in many markets and are expected to bottom out this quarter before starting to rise again.
-
Apr 286:17
The Week Ahead: FOMC set to begin; earnings from Berkshire Hathaway
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Apr 285:16
Federal government posts $3.1 surplus for first 11 months of 2022-23 fiscal year
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.1 billion between April 2022 and February 2023.
-
Apr 285:45
Streaming giants required to contribute to Canadian content as Bill C-11 becomes law
A new federal law will require digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute and promote Canadian content. The Liberals' Online Streaming Act passed its final vote in the Senate Thursday and received royal assent.
-
Apr 283:16
Uranium miner Cameco reports Q1 profit nearly triples, revenue up more than 70%
Cameco Corp. reported its first-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago, while its revenue rose more than 70 per cent, helped by higher deliveries and higher average realized prices in both its uranium and fuel services businesses.
-
Apr 27
Owe money to the CRA this tax season? Here are some repayment options4:24
Owe money to the CRA this tax season? Here are some repayment options
Getting an income tax refund can be a happy bonus for your household budget, but an unexpected tax bill can be an unpleasant surprise, especially if you don't have the cash on hand to pay it.