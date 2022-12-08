(Bloomberg) -- US politicians and WNBA players rejoiced in the news that Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia.

Griner, a star player for the Phoenix Mercury, had been detained since mid-February after Russian customs officials said they found trace amounts of cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her bag. She had been in Russia to play during the Women’s National Basketball Association’s off-season, a common practice for WNBA players looking to supplement their salaries which are much lower than those of the men’s league players.

“There has not been a day over the past 10 months where we all haven’t had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts, and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. She credited Griner’s “extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity,” and thanked President Joe Biden’s administration for its work in the swap.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Griner’s detainment in Russia an “unimaginable situation.” “We thank the members of the NBA and WNBA community who never wavered in their efforts to raise awareness of Brittney’s unjust circumstances,” he said.

Some lawmakers were skeptical that Biden administration’s swap of Griner for Viktor Bout, a convicted arms dealer, was worth celebrating if it meant Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, was still detained. “If POTUS is going to release a guy convicted of providing aid to a terrorist organization & conspiring to kill American citizens, he should have at least gotten BOTH Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan in return,” said Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican from New York. She added that the swap was a “bad deal.”

Micah Parsons, a player for the Dallas Cowboys, first expressed indignation that Whelan was left behind. He later walked back the statement. “If what I’m told about the attempts to bring Ret Marine Paul Whelan home are true then the best outcome was accomplished,” he said. “I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake.”

A US official said Russia was unwilling to include Whelan, who has denied Russian allegations of espionage. Republicans were the loudest critics of the one-to-one swap, while some Democrats stressed the need for continued work to free Whelan, a sentiment echoed by his family in their statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Griner’s teammates and others in the league all weighed in on the news.

While we celebrate Brittney’s homecoming, we remain committed to seeing Paul Whelan released. We will not relent in our efforts until Paul is home with family. We will not stop working to bring home every U.S. citizen wrongfully detained.

Former president Barack Obama in a statement said he was “grateful for the long-overdue release” of Griner, and gave credit to the Biden administration for the trade. “We're looking forward to having Brittney back home,” he said

"Just in time for the holidays," fellow Mercury player Brianna Turner noted. "Over 270 days filled with uncertainty and impatience, but hype it was worked out." Kaela Davis, also a Mercury player, said Griner "endured what no person could possibly imagine."

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, the union for WNBA players, offered a brief reflection. Representatives for the union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Monique Currie, who retired from the Washington Mystics in 2019, thanked people who kept attention on Griner’s plight. LaTosha Brown, the co-founder of the advocacy group Black Voters Matter, highlighted similar work by Black women advocates. And former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called the trade “just incredibly good news.”

Griner had been sentenced to nine years labor and transferred to a penal colony. In her comments from the White House, Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, said she and Brittney would “remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul.”

