(Bloomberg) -- Barbie, the film based on the popular doll from Mattel Inc., took in a strong $22.3 million in ticket sales from early screenings in theaters, Warner Bros. said Friday in an email.

The total puts it ahead of other big films released recently, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which brought in $17.5 million in May, and last year’s Top Gun: Maverick with $19.3 million. That film was the highest-grossing domestic release in 2022.

The Barbie numbers include Thursday night previews and Barbie Blowout Party screenings on Wednesday, where guests who dressed in pink got free cotton candy and other prizes. The film officially opens Friday.

