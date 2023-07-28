(Bloomberg) -- The Barbie movie grossed more than $500 million in global sales in its first week and set multiple bests for both its star-studded cast and Warner Bros. Pictures Inc., continuing its record-breaking run that started with the year’s biggest opening weekend.

The comedy about Mattel Inc.’s famous doll is now the biggest opening for a movie based on a toy, and Warner Bros. best seven-day opening, according to a statement from the studio Friday. It also set three single-day highs on the way to its milestone $529 million of sales in its first week, marking the largest opening for actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and director Greta Gerwig.

More than half of the box office take so far has been outside of the US — $291 million. The film set the record for the biggest Warner Bros. opening weekend of all time in 24 international markets including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, and the best opening week of the year in Australia and New Zealand.

The motion picture has helped lift Mattel’s shares by more than a third from their recent March low as the company looks to capitalize on Barbie’s success. The toymaker is already exploring a sequel and planning to turn more of its brands, like Hot Wheels and Barney, into major Hollywood franchises.

