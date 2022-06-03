Barcelona in Talks to Sell TV Rights to BofA, Confidencial Says

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish football club FC Barcelona is in talks to sell part of its television rights to Bank of America Corporation for 600 million euros ($645 million) to shore up its battered finances.

The club was in advanced talks with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to divest a 8% of its broadcasting rights, but decided to withdraw from those negotiation and is now analyzing BofA’s alternative proposal, news website El Confidencial reported Friday, citing people in the financial industry it doesn’t identify.

The football club’s members are set to vote June 16 on a plan to sell 25% of the television rights, the paper said.

Separately, Goldman Sachs told El Confidencial it’s in talks with the club to extend its financial support. The lender has previously granted a 525 million-euro loan to Barcelona.

Bank of America is also among the banks that backed Barcelona’s rival Real Madrid FC to fund the refurbishment of its stadium.

