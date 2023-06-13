(Bloomberg) -- Diplomat Alicia Barcena will become Mexico’s new Foreign Minister after Marcelo Ebrard resigned from his post to pursue the presidential nomination.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Tuesday that she will take office in 10 days as she departs her current role as Mexico’s ambassador to Chile. Deputy Foreign Minister Carmen Moreno will be temporarily hold the post until Barcena takes charge.

Mexico’s former Foreign Minister Ebrard left his post June 12 as ruling party Morena begins to prepare for the 2024 presidential election, in which he is looking to be the party’s candidate. He has previously said he’s confident he could win a nomination to represent Morena’s political project, known as the “fourth transformation.”

Read More: AMLO’s Party to Announce Mexican Presidential Candidate Sept. 6

Barcena was previously the former chief of the United Nations’ Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. AMLO had nominated her as a candidate for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank, known as IDB. She withdrew from that race for personal reasons.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.