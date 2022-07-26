(Bloomberg) -- Frederick Barclay, facing jail for failing to pay his former wife in their divorce, said he’s been stymied in his efforts to sell assets including the family’s private island that lies just off the northern coast of France.

Frederick, 87, has yet to pay any of the £100 million divorce award and says he has few if any assets to sell. Lawyers for the tycoon argued that even his 50% share in the freehold at Brecqhou, the tiny piece of land in the Channel Islands, is almost impossible to sell as the rest of the family remain unwilling to part with it.

“If it was sold, some of the liquidity problems in this case would be resolved,” Judge Jonathan Cohen said Tuesday.

The divorce suit and Hiroko’s attempt to enforce the award offer a rare public glimpse into the relationship between the highly secretive twins, whose investments put them among Britain’s most rich and powerful. The two fell out over control of the business in 2014 and Frederick was effectively banned from visiting Brecqhou.

In any event, the stake is all but worthless because of a long-term lease, the late David Barclay told his twin, according to a series of letters read out in a London court.

On Ritz Hotel-headed notepaper, Frederick asked David to let property firm Savills Plc to sail to the island to value it in 2019. The Channel Islands are a group of self-governing British crown dependencies that rely on Britain for its defense. They have long been a magnet for the rich thanks to their low tax regimes and opaque corporate structures. Brecqhou is part of the nearby, larger island of Sark.

“As to your request, my answer is a firm no,” David replied. “Brecqhou is my and my wife’s home. It would be a serious invasion of our privacy to have Savills to come to the island.” David, who died last year, was buried on the island, his son said in another letter.

Frederick says he doesn’t have the funds to pay the award and that neither his daughter nor his nephews will help.

He “is highly motivated to comply with the orders because of his abject fear of prison,” his lawyer said Monday.

But his ex-wife Hiroko Barclay accused Frederick of putting money out of reach in a web of offshore trusts, saying that the move was planned as far back as 2005 when the possibility of a divorce was first raised.

The tycoon is the principal beneficiary of a trust that receives funds from loan notes worth £545 million, lawyers for Hiroko said.

“I think he’s waiting for either me or him to die,” Hiroko said in testimony.

