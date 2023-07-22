(Bloomberg) -- The Barclay family, which previously owned the UK’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, hired bankers to handle the potential sale of the parcel delivery group Yodel, Sky News reported.

Clearwater International will oversee talks with potential bidders and partners, the news agency said, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

The prospective valuation of Yodel, which is part of a Barclay-owned entity called Logistics Group Holdings, is unclear, Sky reported.

An outright sale of Yodel is one of the options being considered, while a partnership or joint venture with a big Chinese e-commerce player such as Alibaba Group or JD.com is also possible, Sky reported, citing one unidentified person.

Yodel is one of the UK’s largest parcel couriers, competing with companies including the Royal Mail, Evri and Amazon Logistics.

