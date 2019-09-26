(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc appointed two finance veterans to its board, months after an activist investor attempted to gain a board seat of his own.

The British lender said Dawn Fitzpatrick joined the board on Wednesday, while Mohamed El-Erian will come aboard from Jan. 1. Fitzpatrick is currently chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management LLC and spent more than two decades at UBS Group AG. El-Erian led Allianz SE’s bond unit Pimco before becoming the firm’s chief economic adviser. He is also a columnist for Bloomberg.

“These appointments reflect Barclays’s commitment to the strengthening of its board through the addition of further high quality and highly respected individuals possessing a wide and deep knowledge of the group’s markets and businesses,” the bank said in a statement Thursday.

Barclays also said it was disbanding its reputation committee, placing those responsibilities with the main board.

The changes follow pressure from Edward Bramson, whose Sherborne Investors vehicle holds 5.5% of Barclays through shares and derivatives. He tried to win a board seat in order to push through strategy changes chiefly at the firm’s investment bank, but investors voted down his request in May.

To contact the reporter on this story: Marion Dakers in London at mdakers@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ambereen Choudhury at achoudhury@bloomberg.net, Christian Baumgaertel, Ross Larsen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.