Hello from London, where the gloomy weather is matching the mood at Barclays.

The bank is planning to give no bonus at all to dozens of its lowest performing investment bankers, Jan-Henrik Förster and Dinesh Nair report. Barclays’ overall bonus pool is expected to shrink, too, people familiar with the matter said.

And the Bank of England poured cold water on hopes for rate cuts as early as this spring, prompting traders to reduce their bets on easing to around half the level seen just a few weeks ago.

It was a downbeat few days for Rishi Sunak, too. An ugly row with the family of a murdered teenager and an on-air bet about deporting asylum-seekers summed up another week to forget for the prime minister as time ticks down to an election. And next week a recession, higher inflation and the loss of two Parliament seats may pile onto the misery.

If he finds himself out of a job, Sunak has his former career as an investment banker to fall back on. He reported total income of £2.23 million for the last fiscal year, including capital gains of £1.8 million. The disclosure cements his status as the wealthiest prime minister in English history.

With weeks to go until the budget, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (who earned £416,605) sat down with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua at TheCityUK’s annual dinner. He’s “very attracted” to the idea of creating a tax-free savings account for investing in British stocks — a so-called British ISA — to boost the struggling stock market.

Need a break from politics? News that King Charles III is receiving treatment for cancer is providing a useful caution — and a distraction, Martin Ivens writes.

Finally, sky-high London house prices are hardly new, but a £27 million Kensington townhouse is still noteworthy. The property near Hyde Park is registered to Khalifa Bin Butti Omeir Al Muhairi — an Emirati former vice-chairman of NMC Health, which collapsed into administration in 2020 following allegations of fraud.

