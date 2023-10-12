(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Michael Del Giudice, a former manging director in global asset management at Citigroup Inc., as chairman of its financial sponsors group, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Del Giudice, based in New York, will report to Jean-Francois Astier, global head of the bank’s financial sponsors group, which advises private equity firms.

A representative for Barclays confirmed the contents of the statement. A representative for Citigroup declined to comment.

Prior to joining Citigroup, Del Giudice worked at Smith Barney Harris Upham. He has relationships with buyout firms including Blackstone Inc., Warburg Pincus, Carlyle Group Inc., Onex Corp., EQT Corp. and Centerbridge Partners, the statement showed.

“He is one of the most seasoned and influential financial sponsors bankers in the industry, and his partnership and prowess will be of significant positive value to our clients and colleagues,” Astier said. “Mike’s connectivity and stewardship will help us to successfully expand even further our footprint and capabilities in the key financial sponsors space.”

Barclays bulked up its financial sponsors team after recent changes in its investment banking business, appointing Christian Oberle as head of the group in the Americas last month. Oberle joined from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

