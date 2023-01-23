(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has appointed John Kingman to replace Crawford Gillies as chair of Barclays UK, one of a number of board changes the lender is making as two of its long-standing directors step down.

Kingman, who is chair of Legal & General Group Plc and whose former roles include positions at the UK Treasury and Rothschild, will join the board as a non-executive director and become chair of the group’s ring-fenced bank from June 1, the lender said in a statement Monday. Gillies is retiring after nine years.

Mike Ashley, an accounting veteran who will have also spent nine years on the bank’s board, will retire after its 2023 annual general meeting, according to the statement. He will be replaced as chair of the audit committees for the group and Barclays Bank Plc by Julia Wilson.

Marc Moses, who previously worked at PwC, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and HSBC Holdings Plc, is joining as non-executive director with immediate effect.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.