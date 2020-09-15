(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc asked Pritpal Gill, head of foreign exchange trading in Asia Pacific, to leave after about 18 months with the British lender.

Gill, head of G10 foreign exchange and foreign exchange options trading in the region, is departing as part of cost cutting measures across the bank’s corporate and investment divisions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

Gill joined Barclays in January 2019 and was based in Singapore. Before that, he ran a family office and also worked at Citigroup Inc. A representative for Barclays in Mumbai declined to comment.

In January, Barclays embarked on a plan to trim about 100 senior jobs, mostly in trading roles across its corporate and investment bank, as it sought to rein in costs. Senior executives including Jonathan Kitei, head of securitized product sales for Americas, and Anindya Das Gupta, head of trading in India, were part of those cuts.

