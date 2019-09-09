(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is putting aside an estimated 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) more after a rush in last-minute payment protection insurance claims, threatening the lender’s promise to return more money to shareholders.

The bank said a “significantly higher volume of PPI-related claims” ahead of the regulatory deadline led to the provision of between 1.2 billion pounds and 1.6 billion pounds. The lender is due to take the charge in the third quarter, according to a statement after the London market closed Monday. It’s the second British bank to take such a charge today after Lloyds Banking Group Plc earmarked as much as 1.8 billion pounds.

The fresh provision by the London-headquartered lender takes the total bill for its part in the U.K.’s most expensive financial scandal to 11.2 billion pounds, the second highest of any lender, but still only about half of the cost to rival Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

A rush of claims ahead of an Aug. 29 deadline has already led Lloyds, CYBG Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to add several billion pounds to their costs for PPI mis-selling. The total cost of these provisions to the British banking industry now stands at 53.3 billion pounds.

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said last week that they expected Barclays to raise its PPI provision and had estimated the bank faced having to increase its provision by as much as 1.8 billion pounds, which they said could affect the bank’s capital return plans.

