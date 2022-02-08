(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc is building a platform to give clients the chance to profit indirectly from hedge funds, catering to growing demand for alternative investments.

The bank’s prime brokerage team is working on the project that will provide derivatives and swaps on hedge fund strategies, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The initiative, which is at an early stage, will provide access to more than a dozen hedge funds initially, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Such arrangements are an indirect way of accessing the returns generated by hedge funds, which may require large commitments and close monitoring to invest directly. Clients typically buy swaps or notes from the bank and juice their gains by adding some leverage.

When launched, Barclays will compete with the likes of Morgan Stanley’s ALPHAS and Deutsche Bank AG’s dbSelect platforms. They serve the growing number of investors looking to get simpler or quick exposure to money managers, via synthetic products that come with additional fees charged by the banks.

A spokesperson for Barclays declined to comment.

This marks Barclays’ latest venture to boost growth at its corporate and investment bank, which is already the group’s largest source of revenue. Last year, it planned resuming carbon credit and emission trading, nearly ten years after it pulled out from the market, Bloomberg News reported.

Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan, who took over in November, has said he is sticking to his predecessor Jes Staley’s strategy that focused heavily on investment banking operations in London and New York.

Barclays is set to provide its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 23. Analysts expect fixed income, currency and commodities revenue to fall 12% year-on-year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.