(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s chairman has described the recent slew of Epstein allegations against Jes Staley as “serious and new,” the lender’s first update on the matter since its former chief executive officer left the bank more than a year ago.

“The board has noted the recent allegations made in the context of proceedings involving Mr. Jes Staley’s former employer, and against Mr. Staley himself, in relation to events a few years prior to his joining Barclays,” Nigel Higgins said in a letter to shareholders released on Friday ahead of its May shareholder meeting. “These allegations are serious and new.”

Higgins also noted that “Barclays itself has received no material new evidence from regulators or law enforcement agencies since Mr. Staley left in November 2021.”

Staley quit as Barclays CEO after he and the bank were made aware of the preliminary conclusions of the investigation by UK regulators into how he characterized his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the deceased pedophile financier. The investigation found that he had underplayed his relationship with Epstein. Staley is challenging the findings.

Barclays disclosed news of the probe to investors in February 2020, but Staley was allowed to continue in his role with the lender saying he had “full support” of Higgins and the rest of the bank’s board.

When Staley stepped down, the Barclays board said in its filing at the time that it was “disappointed at the outcome” and noted the “investigation makes no findings that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019.”

US Cases

In recent months, the bank’s decision to allow Staley to leave on good terms has come under scrutiny as a number of US legal cases reveal new details of the former JPMorgan Chase & Co. banker’s interactions with Epstein, including excerpts from hundreds of emails between the two men.

Read More: Jes Staley Had ‘Profound’ Friendship With Epstein, USVI Says

Staley has emerged as a central figure in two lawsuits, filed by Jane Doe, a victim of Epstein, and the US Virgin Islands against JPMorgan Chase & Co. The suits have claimed that Staley, who was the head of the lender’s private bank for much of the time when Epstein was a client, allegedly knew, and participated in, Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

Higgins reiterated in the letter that the board’s “original review, conducted in February 2020, was based on the information it had at the time and representations made by Mr Staley.” It notes Staley’s unvested stock remains suspended “pending further developments in respect of the ongoing regulatory and legal proceedings.”

Read More Barclays in Limbo as JPMorgan Targets Staley in Epstein Suit

A spokesperson for Barclays and a lawyer for Staley declined to comment. Reuters reported the filing earlier.

--With assistance from Jonathan Browning.

(Adds details from 2021 statement in 6th paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.