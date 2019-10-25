(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley, who oversees one of the world’s biggest leveraged-loan businesses, says that a growing pile of troubled deals has served as a reminder of the industry’s risky nature.

Buyers of leveraged loans are shunning deals that aren’t “structured properly,” Staley said in an interview with Bloomberg TV this morning. Some of the world’s biggest banks -- including London-based Barclays -- have been left holding more than $2 billion of the risky corporate debt over the past several months after struggling to sell the exposure on to investors, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

“If you have a deal that’s not structured properly, that has some idiosyncratic weaknesses to it, the market can be pretty punishing at the bottom end,” said Staley.

Banks typically arrange leveraged loans to fund acquisitions for private-equity companies yet they’re rarely forced to come up with the cash themselves, instead selling on the debts to investors before deals close. The industry has surged in an era of rock-bottom interest rates -- and Staley has targeted the business as an area for growth -- yet it has begun showing some signs of stress amid fears of an economic slowdown and has prompted warnings from regulators.

“It’s a market that you have to have your eyes open to, you can still get the strong deals done,” Staley said. “We’re very comfortable with our portfolio, with our performance in the third quarter, but a couple of idiosyncratic deals have opened people’s eyes that it’s not a free ride right now.”

Parts of loans for at least seven private-equity deals are currently sitting on banks’ books, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Barclays helped underwrite four of them.

Two of the troubled deals -- for invoice processing company OSG Billing Services and kitchen-cabinet maker ACProducts -- were underwritten before a sell-off in the market last year. Barclays, the sole underwriter on both, is still holding around half of each financing, Bloomberg reported.

Barclays has arranged about $16.2 billion of new U.S. leveraged-loan deals so far this year, dropping two places to fifth among underwriters compared with 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The U.K. bank’s team has had a “very good year,” Staley said.

