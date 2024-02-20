(Bloomberg) -- For the better part of a year, Barclays Plc’s boss C.S. Venkatakrishnan has been reviewing his firm’s strategy. It turns out, pruning around the edges was enough.

In a four-and-a-half-hour investor call on Tuesday, the bank’s chief set out why he was resisting pressure from some shareholders to make a major strategic change, such as the often-floated idea of spinning out the investment bank.

“For over two decades investors have been asking questions about the size and importance of the investment bank at Barclays,” Venkatakrishnan told analysts. “Should we have it? Will it be competitive? Is it good for the UK to have an investment bank? And more. Let me be very clear: I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. We have built a leading business.”

Instead, the bank pledged capital returns of at least £10 billion ($12.7 billion), a higher return-on-equity target, another round of major cost cuts and a reorganization into five operating units, up from the current three. The flagship investment bank and its market franchise will remain core to the bank’s business model, though its share of capital will gradually fall to 50% from 63% as Barclays invests more in its home market and in US borrowing.

For now it was enough: Shares in Barclays rose as much as 9.4%, enjoying their best day for more than three years, despite the bank also unveiling weaker-than-expected results for last year. The stock remains down about 7.5% over the past year.

“Barclays now becomes even more of a ‘show me’ story, in our view, especially as the new targets come on the back of a quarter where Barclays has missed consensus revenue and profit-before-tax expectations,” Citigroup analysts led by Andrew Coombs wrote in a note.

The corporate and investment bank demonstrated this neatly on Tuesday, reporting a 7% slip in total revenue for the fourth quarter, falling short of expectations. Recently this has been the unit generating most of Barclays’s revenue, while also being the least profitable thanks to staffing and capital needs.

“The simple way to think about it is that we’re looking for the investment bank to grow and to contribute more while consuming less,” Venkatakrishnan said.

The unit finished 2023 with a return on tangible equity of 7%, but the company is aiming to boost that above 12% in the coming years. To get there, Barclays is betting on a bevy of businesses from prime brokerage to European rates trading to equity derivatives to securitized products trading, which should add £1.1 billion to the firm’s coffers. It also wants to grab a greater share of global equity underwriting and corporate advisory revenues, an area that’s been going through a quiet spell.

“The corporate and investment bank (CIB) is key to the investment case for Barclays and will be central to changes announced at the investor day,” said Philip Richards at Bloomberg Intelligence.

While it’s a more gradual shift compared to spinning off the unit, the plan still comes with risks: the CIB unit will soon have to deal with an onslaught of higher capital requirements from global regulators and Venkatakrishnan has already told executives they won’t be getting any additional capital from the firm’s head office to deal with those new rules, which as known as Basel.

“They will have to self absorb the impact of Basel 3.1 themselves,” Venkatakrishnan told analysts. “Better income is not just higher income but better quality income.”

Every other business line is getting tens of billions in extra capital as risk-weighted assets climb by £50 billion, yet the investment bank will be expected to make good with roughtly£200 billion of RWAs it already has. On top of this, the investment bank is expected to cut costs by about £700 million over the next two years, reducing its cost-income ratio from close to 70% to below 60%.

Flat Line

Barclays isn’t exactly optimistic about the revenue outlook for the investment banking industry over the next couple of years. It expects the worldwide fee pool for trading products to remain largely flat through 2026, offering little opportunity for players to grow market share without taking it from rivals.

In the banking business, things looks a little better and Barclays is forecasting global revenues this year to rise by $3 billion to $70 billion and to hit $84 billion within two years.

This may explain why the bank is also going to focus on expanding its presence in credit cards and lending to consumers around the world. Barclays will soon offer unsecured loans to UK consumers who aren’t customers of the bank already and the bank also vowed to increase its US credit-card balances from $32 billion to $40 billion by 2026.

“Providing they price it right, that’s fine, that is the nature of a bank, the safest thing you can do is not lend, but then you don’t have a bank,” Royal London Asset Management’s Richard Marwood said in an interview. “Unsecured lending is where you are going to get higher rates, so you know it will be an asset to the bank, but it’s a question of tempering that against the risk of bad debt.”

--With assistance from Aisha S Gani.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.